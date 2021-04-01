GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Red Sand Project has been bringing communities together to raise awareness of the dangers of human trafficking and modern-day slavery.
In 2021, instead of gathering together in the community, there are small pop-up events happening on March 31 and April 1 in Great Falls, Missoula and Billings.
Red sand is being spread in sidewalk cracks around the state to represent those that have fallen through the cracks of our society.
The Red Sand Project gives people the chance to question, connect, and take action against things that can lead to human trafficking.
"The red sand is life. It's somebody’s life whose life was cut short or we can't find them," Joe Visser, the programming coordinator for the Juvenile Detention Center, said.
According to the Global Slavery Index, 40.3 million people are living as slaves.
And from 2017-2019, 5,570 missing person entries were made to the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse and of those 80.5 percent were under the age of 18.
The North Central Montana Human Trafficking and MMIP Task Force says the internet plays a big role in human trafficking.
"Our kids are our kids. They think they have the right to privacy they think we shouldn't be allowed to go into their rooms and check things out. But they're our kids and I would rather risk my child's privacy and them be mad at me for risking their privacy than come to find out they've been communicating with someone they shouldn't be on the internet and they end up being abducted, or disappear, or trafficked or whatever the situation may be," Shanna Bulik-Chism, the president of the task force, said.
But the tragedy of human trafficking isn't something that can be communicated by a number or percentage point. Each person missing is someone's daughter, son, brother, sister, friend.
"It can happen to any family. It doesn't matter if you're rich, you're poor, you're black, you're white, you're native, it doesn't matter. It happens in every culture. It happens in every socioeconomic status," said Bulik-Chism.
"We've had males under the age of 17/16 that have been trafficked as well. So, it does happen to males - not as much as females," Visser said.
Visser tells Montana Right Now that it's important for males to get involved in this movement.
"I think for men we need to be a voice too to say this does happen, not all men are bad, you can reach out if you see something happening there are men out there that want to help, want to be involved," Visser said.
As the sand continues to spread further and further, the message of awareness travels with it.
"Let's not stop looking for them, let's not stop fighting the fight of ending the trafficking," Visser said.
Just like the small grains of sand, small actions can cause change. When you fill a crack with sand, you're joining thousands in the fight to end modern-day slavery.
You can get your red sand at Holiday Gas Stations on March 31 and April 1 from 7-9 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. in Billings, Great Falls, and Missoula.
Another big thing Bulik-Chism stressed, is if you see something say something.
Call the Statewide Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-406-STOP (7867) or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 to get help, report a tip, or learn more.