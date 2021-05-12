YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Depending on the weather, the South Entrance and select roads in Yellowstone National Park will open Friday, May 14.
Starting at 8:00 am Friday, May 14 and weather-permitting, the following roads will open to public motorists:
South Entrance to West Thumb
Lake Village to West Thumb
West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass)
A release from Yellowstone National Park says conditions can change quickly, especially during the spring and fall, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions.
For road status updates, you can check the current status of park roads and road construction online here, text "82190" to 888-777 to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone or call (307) 344-2117.