UPDATE, AUG. 18 AT 3:49 PM:

A missing 4-year-old boy was found and has been reunited with his mother after his father was arrested earlier this summer in Costa Rica.

Jacob Strong of Thompson Falls was located and arrested on a United States District Court for the District of Montana Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution (UFAP) warrant issued in September last year.

It all started when a welfare check was conducted by the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office on Strong and his son after Strong failed to meet the child's mother for a custodial exchange in Thompson Falls.

Law enforcement was unable to locate the two and the FBI reported Strong was formally charged in Sanders County District Court, Thompson Falls, Montana with the crime of Parental Interference on September 7, 2021.

Strong and his mother, Candace Bright, have been indicted in the United States District Court for the District of Montana Missoula Division on two counts of Conspiracy to Commit International Parental Kidnapping and False Statements.

After being arrested in Costa Rica, Strong was transported back to Montana and is scheduled to be arraigned in Missoula on Friday, Aug. 19 at 9:30 am.

“Numerous law enforcement and partner agencies were involved in this investigation to include the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Montana, Montana Department of Justice, FBI ElPaso, FBI Legal Attache Panama City, FBI Seattle, Sanders County Prosecutors Office, Sanders County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI Miami,” the FBI said in a release. “The FBI would also like to thank the public for their tips.”

THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - The FBI is looking for a 35-year-old man and his 4-year-old son.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check on Jacob Strong and his son, Harrison Sterling Strong, after Strong failed to meet the child's mother for a custodial exchange in Thompson Falls.

Law enforcement was unable to locate Jacob or Harrison Strong and they are reported as missing.

According to the FBI, Strong was formally charged in Sanders County District Court, Thompson Falls, Montana with the crime of Parental Interference on Sept. 7.

On Sept. 24, Strong was charged federally in the United States District Court, District of Montana with Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution and a federal arrest warrant was issued.

Jacob Strong was reportedly last seen around mid-August in the San Juan Islands in northwest Washington state.

Jacob Strong is described as being six feet tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Harrison Sterling Strong is described as having brown eyes and auburn hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was approximately three feet tall and weighed about 39 pounds.

It is believed the two are in Texas or near the US/Mexican border.

If you have any information concerning Strong, you are asked to please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Field Office: Salt Lake City

Article posted December 16, 2021.