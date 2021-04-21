HELENA, Mont. - A three-part “Rancher Relief Plan” was released Wednesday.
Senator Jon Tester released the plan which aims to provide more certainty to Montana producers and give consumers more access to Montana’s products according to a release from Tester.
The plan includes opening new markets for Montana ranchers, increasing transparency in the marketplace and supports County of Origin Labeling for beef products sold in the U.S.
The following is a breakdown of the initiative from Senator Tester’s website:
Opening new markets for Montana ranchers:
As meat processing plants shut down or reduce capacity, ranchers across Montana are in need of new markets to sell their products. 27 states, including Montana, have inspections programs for meat and poultry that are equal to federal inspection guidelines. Despite this, products processed at state Meat and Poultry Inspection (MPI) inspected facilities are not permitted for sale across state lines, cutting off critical markets for ranchers looking for additional avenues to make ends meet.
Jon’s bipartisan New Markets for State-Inspected Meat and Poultry Act allows products processed at MPI inspected facilities to be sold across state lines, freeing up interstate commerce, reducing the meat production bottleneck, and allowing Montana and its neighboring states to diversify their meat production. This means additional opportunities for ranchers to bring their cattle to market, and more products available for dinner tables across Montana.
Increasing transparency in the marketplace:
As the percent of cattle traded on the cash market drops and formula pricing becomes more common in a consolidated marketplace, Montana ranchers are facing losses. Formula and forward pricing puts producers at a disadvantage as packers reduce slaughters, curtail cash trades, and use depressed demand to formulate future contracts.
Jon’s bipartisan Spot Pricing Bill gives producers more room to negotiate prices by requiring packers to purchase 50 percent of their cattle via spot payments. This bill works to decrease the market’s dependence on packer-manipulated formula prices while increasing transparency in pricing, giving producers more opportunity to see fair returns for their product.
Giving rural America back their edge:
There’s no doubt about it—American ranchers produce the best beef in the world. When presented with Country of Origin Labeling (COOL), consumers are more likely to choose products made in the USA. But without distinct labels, imports of lesser quality get mixed in with home-grown products, dampening rural America’s competitive edge.
Jon’s bipartisan COOL resolution supports Country of Origin Labeling for beef products sold in the US. COOL gives ranchers the opportunity to show off their world-class products while giving consumers more information on the food that fuels them.