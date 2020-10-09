YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK- A three-year-old suffered thermal burns after falling into a thermal feature in Yellowstone National Park Friday.
A release from the park says the incident happened near the Fountain Freight Road, near Midway Geyser Basin.
The child took off running from the trail, slipped and fell into a small thermal feature.
The release says the child suffered second-degree-thermal burns to the lower body and back.
Due to the injuries, the child was life-flighted to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
This incident is under investigation at this time.
According to the park, this is the second significant injury in a thermal area in 2020, the first being from a visitor who fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful while backing up and taking pictures.
“The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface,” YNP wrote in the release. “Visitors must always remain on boardwalks and trails and exercise extreme caution around thermal features.”