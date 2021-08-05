MISSOULA, Mont. - Following the announcement that Montana Sen. Bryce Bennett is resigning from his position, former State Representative Tom Steenberg announced he will be running for the position in 2022.
According to a release from Steenberg, he has served in the Montana State House, representing half of SD 50 for two terms in the legislature.
“After helping pass Medicaid expansion, the CSKT water compact, and dark money reform in 2015, I decided to step aside to enjoy retirement with my wife, Mary, and let a new generation of progressive leaders step forward,” said Steenberg “But as I watched this last session, and the disgusting attacks on our right to vote, access to abortion, a clean environment, LGBTQ+ rights, and so much of what makes Montana special, I couldn’t help but think that I needed to step back up and use my experience to effectively push back.”
The release says former Sen. Bryce Bennett offered the following in support of Steenberg’s candidacy:
“Tom and I were roommates for two sessions and I got to see his hard work on the issues that matter to Missoulians up close. Despite serving in the minority for all the time he was in the legislature, he was able to work across the aisle to get things done. He knows how to stand up for our values and get legislation across the finish line. That’s why we need him in Helena.”