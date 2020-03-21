mt coronavirus map

HELENA- A website has been set up with a map showing the total number of coronavirus cases per county.

 

As of 5:00 pm, the map says there are a total of 27 coronavirus cases in Montana.

The cases are reported in:

  • Flathead County- two cases, a man in his 30s and a man in his 50s
  • Missoula County- four cases, a man in his 20s, a woman in her 30s  and two men in their 50s
  • Ravalli County- one case, a teenaged girl
  • Lewis and Clark County- three cases, a teenage boy, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s
  • Silver Bow County- two cases, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s
  • Broadwater County- one case, a man in his 50s
  • Gallatin County- seven cases, two men in their 20s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 50s and three men in their 60s
  • Madison County- one case, a woman in her 50s
  • Yellowstone County- five cases, two women in their 20s, two men in their 20s and one woman in her 50s
  • Roosevelt County- one case, a woman in her 70s

