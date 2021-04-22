On Thursday it was officially announced that Tracy Stone-Manning, who served as Chief of Staff for Montana Governor Steve Bullock, has been formally nominated to be the Director of the Bureau of Land Management, Department of Interior.
A release from the White House says Stone-Manning has spent her career devoted to public service and conservation.
She also previously served as a senior aide to Senator Jon Tester, who released the following statement following the announcement of Stone-Manning’s nomination:
“Tracy Stone-Manning is a tireless public lands champion with a lifetime of experience advocating for the spaces that drive Montana’s economy and make our state the Last Best Place. She understands the complex issues facing the Bureau, and will bring some Montana commonsense to an agency that is in dire need of it. Her nomination is great news for Montana, and for all Americans who value our public lands and the thousands of good-paying jobs that depend on their responsible stewardship.”