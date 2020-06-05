Friday, U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R - Mont.) engaged in a conversation with President Donald Trump via Twitter Friday, announcing Trump's campaigning in Montana.
Trump replied to Sen. Daines' tweet announcing his victory in the primaries.
"No Contest," Trump tweeted. "Steve blows him away. So important for Montana. I’ll be there to help Steve win big!!!"
Sen. Daines responded, "Montana can't wait to have you back, Mr. President!"
Sen. Daines won the Republican nominee for his U.S. Senator reelection in the Primary Election Tuesday, June 2. He is running against Montana's current Gov. Steve Bullock for the seat.
Gov. Steve Bullock also replied to President Trump's tweet, "Different Steve here! I'm Steve Bullock and I'm running for Senate because I'm tired of the finger-pointing and petty partisan politics in DC. I'm running to make Washington work more like Montana. But I need your help to win, so chip in what you can ..."
It is unclear when and where President Trump will possibly make an appearance in Montana as of right now.