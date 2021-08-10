Many people may see an emergency alert on TV, radio or their phone Wednesday, however, there is nothing to be worried about.
A nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts will be done on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct the test on August 11, 2021, at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).
During the test, radios and televisions across the country may interrupt normal programming to play the EAS test message. The message may be delivered in English or Spanish.
According to FEMA, The purpose of the test is to assess the effectiveness of the EAS to receive and convey a national message via radio and television and of the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) infrastructure to deliver a test message to mobile phones.
“This is a test of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. No action is required.”
The test message sent to the WEA infrastructure will only be received by specially configured phones and will read:
“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”
Only phones that have been opted in specifically to receive system test messages will display the test message, which will be in either English or Spanish, depending on the device’s language settings FEMA said.