Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow. Periodic snow showers will bring highly variable road conditions. Slick roads are expected for the morning commute. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Bitterroot Valley, Missoula, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&