UPDATE: Feb. 19 at 8 a.m.
BIG HORN CO., Mont. - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been cancelled for Fabron and Fulton Flying.
According to the Montana Department of Justice, the two children were safely located.
BIG HORN CO. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for two boys who have been taken by their non-custodial mother.
Fabron, 7-years-old, and Fulton, 9-years-old, Flying have been taken by their non-custodial mother, Rheannon Flying.
The boys were at a gas station in Hardin around 3:00 pm Thursday with their legal guardian when Rheannon arrived, took the children, placed them in her vehicle and drove away.
The vehicle is a black or dark brown Ford Fusion with Arizona license plates, the license plate details are unknown.
They may possibly be heading to Billings or to the Crow Reservation the MEPA says.
There is a concern for the children's well-being due to Rheannon's past drug history.
Fabron is a 7-year-old Native American male who is three feet two inches tall and weighs 60 lbs with black hair and black eyes.
Fulton is a 9-year-old Native American male who is four feet one inch tall and weighs 87 lbs with black eyes and black hair.
Fulton was last seen wearing a Champion hoodie, t-shirt, and white Jordan shoes and Fabron was wearing white/gray sweatpants, a navy blue t-shirt, white Jordan shoes, with a black/gray jacket and brown stocking cap.
Rheannon Flying is a 39-year-old Native American female 5 feet 11 inches tall, 170lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.
If you have any information on the children or Rheannon, you are asked to call the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at 406 665 9780 or dial 9-1-1.