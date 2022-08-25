Department of Justice news release

WASHINGTON – Two Montana men, who are brothers, pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Joshua Calvin Hughes, 38, and Jerod Wayne Hughes, 37, both of East Helena, Montana, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to obstruction of an official proceeding.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, the brothers attended a rally near the Ellipse. They then walked toward the U.S. Capitol, where they illegally entered the Capitol grounds. They joined a group of rioters on the northern set of stairs on the west side of the Capitol Building. They were part of the crowd that pushed past a line of law enforcement officers at the top of the staircase, forcing the officers to retreat. Both men entered the Capitol Building at approximately 2:13 p.m. through a window next to the Senate Wing Door that had been shattered by other rioters. Joshua and Jerod Hughes were among the first rioters to enter the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

Once in the building, Jerod Hughes joined another rioter in trying to kick open the Senate Wing door. The brothers kept moving, following other rioters who were chasing a Capitol Police officer into the Ohio Clock Corridor. During a stand-off there, Jerod Hughes screamed and made aggressive gestures towards the officers. They then moved towards and entered the Senate Gallery. By approximately 2:48 p.m., they entered the Senate Chamber, among the first rioters there. They walked among the senators’ desks for approximately two minutes and then left the Capitol Building.

Both men were arrested on Feb. 1, 2021, in Montana. They are to be sentenced on Nov. 22, 2022. They face a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison for obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as potential financial penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office and its Helena, Montana Resident Agency, and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Joshua Hughes as #42 on its seeking information photos, as well as the Metropolitan Police Department. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police.

In the 19 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 860 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 260 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

