As many counties in Montana begin to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone over the age of 16 who wants one, two CVS Pharmacies in the Treasure State are also offering the vaccine to certain groups.
CVS Pharmacies in Billings and in Great Falls are offering the vaccine, and currently have appointments available as of the writing of this article.
Those eligible for the vaccine from CVS include:
People age 60+
Childcare centers, Head Start, Part C Intervention & licensed home visitors
Health care workers, EMS, first responders
People age 16+ with a medical condition that increases risk of severe illness from COVID-19
K-12 teachers and staff
NOTE: Some states require more limited eligibility at pharmacies than other vaccine locations
If you would like to get an appointment, you must register in advance at CVS.com, through the pharmacy app. If you do not have internet access, you can contact CVS Customer Service by calling (800)746-7287.
Vaccines are supplied through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, and CVS says they plan on expanding to more store locations and more Montana communities as more supply becomes available.