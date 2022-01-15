UPDATE, JAN. 15 AT 9:15 AM:
County officials said two people in Three Forks are dead and that this was not a random incident.
Calls came in and law enforcement was dispatched around 3:30 a.m. Saturday for shots fired in the area of 6th Ave. East & Ash St.
Deputies and responding officers on the scene found two deceased men, and law enforcement learned that one person had fled on foot.
Sheriff Springer said the involved individuals had a prior altercation and that this was not a random act of violence.
A public notice was put out around 6:45 a.m. to alert residents to an increase in law enforcement presence in Three Forks.
At this time all individuals involved, that officials are aware of, have been identified.
Interviews are also being conducted with witnesses and other people of interest.
Identities are not yet being released.
UPDATE, JAN. 15 AT 8:16 AM:
Gallatin County officials are saying all identified involved persons have been located by law enforcement.
There are no current threats to the community related to this incident.
This is an ongoing investigation and there will continue to be a large law enforcement presence in the area for a while.
Previous coverage:
THREE FORKS, Mont.- Gallatin County is notifying residents of Three Forks right now that there was a report of shots fired near the intersection of 6th Ave. East & Ash St.
Two people have died and the suspect is currently at-large.
Residents are encouraged to stay in their homes with their doors locked and report any suspicious activity immediately to 911.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.