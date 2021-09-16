Two Kalispell schools went on lockdown due to Fuel Fitness shooting

UPDATE:
Two schools in the Kalispell Public Schools system went on a "soft lockdown" due to the shooting at the Fuel Fitness in Kalispell Thursday.
The Kalispell Chief of Police Doug Overman confirmed to Montana Right Now two KPS schools voluntarily went on lockdown by the schools' decision; local law enforcement did not tell them to go on lockdown. Overman could not tell us which schools went on lockdown.
KPS posted on Facebook the lockdown was a precautionary measure and all staff and students are accounted for.
No one was allowed into the building and no students were let outside of the building during the lockdown.
KPS said the schools went back to normal operations once local law enforcement confirmed the situation ended.
No one associated with KPS was involved in the shooting.
KALISPELL, Mont. - Two men are in the hospital and one has died following a shooting in Kalispell.
Police say Thursday morning they received a call about two men shooting at each other in a parking lot near Highway 93 and Highway 2 in Kalispell.
When officers arrived they found three people with gunshot wounds and one man dead.
The two surviving men were taken to Logan health. An investigation is underway to find out what happened.
Investigators say there is no threat to the public at this time.