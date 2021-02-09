UPDATE: FEB. 9 AT 5:30 PM
The Toole County Sheriff's Office said they are continuing their investigation into the report of two fishermen reported missing on Monday, Feb. 8.
After an extensive search of the area, authorities said the only tracks located leaving the campsite led onto the ice and into an area of open water. Floating in the open water, authorities say, were items identified by the initial reporting party as being on the side-by-side when it left camp.
Air and ground search efforts turned up no further clues that anyone exited the water.
The Toole County Sheriff's Office says a recovery effort was attempted, with the assistance of the Flathead County Sheriff's Office and Two Bear Air Rescue, using their underwater camera. However, they say this effort was unsuccessful due to harsh weather conditions.
The Toole County Sheriff's Office is continuing to identify ways to safely locate and recover the missing men.
While parts of the Marias River are frozen, there are still areas of open water and unstable ice. They ask people to be cautious and aware of ice conditions, and to use extreme caution when recreating on the ice.
MISSOULA, Mont. - At approximately 8 p.m. Monday, two Missoula County men were reported missing during a camping and fishing trip along the Marias River in Toole County.
Authorities say the men were reported overdue at about 8 p.m. Monday by a third member of their party.
Investigators learned the two men left camp earlier Monday to visit people staying on the south side of the river west of South Bootlegger, but did not return.
The third member of their party reported going to look for them and following their tracks to an area of open water.
Rescue teams from Cascade County, Malmstrom Air Force Base and other agencies are aiding Toole County with the search.