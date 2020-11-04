While Montana Highway Patrol Troopers were investigating a crash, two patrol cars were side-swiped after another driver lost control.
Montana Highway Patrol says Troopers Toni Snelling and Jared Delaney responded to a rear-end collision on I-90 Tuesday night.
The trooper’s patrol cars were parked alongside the interstate with emergency lights activated, and a fire engine with its lights on was blocking a lane to re-route traffic down to a single lane. Road conditions at the time were good and visibility was clear according to MHP.
While driving through the scene, a driver lost control of their car and side-swiped both patrol cars.
Nobody was in the cars at the time, and no injuries were reported, however, MHP says one car is totaled.
MHP says citations are pending review of the county attorney’s office.
“We remind everyone to please slow down and pay attention when driving through crash scenes,” MHP wrote. “We are very fortunate that the only damage that occurred was to property. We can’t say this enough- slow down. Pay attention. Lives depend on it.”
