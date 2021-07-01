MISSOULA, Mont. - Two people are confirmed dead after a small aircraft reportedly went southwest of Missoula.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Montana Aeronautics of a downed aircraft southwest of Missoula.
Missoula County Search and Rescue responded and Two Bear Air was requested to assist in the search for the aircraft, according to a release.
With the assistance of Two Bear Air, Deputies were able to locate the downed aircraft and secure the scene.
Two people are confirmed dead.
Missoula County Sheriff’s office will continue to assist the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) with their investigation.