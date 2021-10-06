HELENA, Mont. - A group of senators, including Senator Steve Daines, is urging the U.S. Department of Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, to establish an Office of Tribal Affairs.
The group wrote a letter to Secretary Yellen, saying the recent tribal consultations and interactions between Treasury and tribal nations underscore the need for in-house expertise at Treasure on tribal policy matters.
“The recent work of Treasury during the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that the Department requires a more formalized body to interact with tribal nations,”
The letter reads. “Treasury needs a sufficient number of permanent personnel who can help improve the Department’s tribal consultation process, strengthen the Department’s relationship with tribes, and provide more in-house expertise on matters affecting tribal nations.”
Establishing an Office of Indian Affairs has support from Indian Country, and would improve the Treasury’s ability to fulfill its trust responsibilities to respect the nation-to-nation relationship between the federal government and tribal nations the letter states.
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Senator Alex Padilla of California, Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, Senator Jeffrey A. Merkley of Oregon and Senator Steve Daines of Montana signed the letter.
You can read the letter here.