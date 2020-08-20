HELENA- Several U.S. Senators have signed a letter urging the U.S. Census Bureau to honor its previously announced 2020 census deadline of October 31, 2020, and to continue operations under the modified timeline to ensure an accurate count for Indian Country and the Native Hawaiian community.
A modified timeline for 2020 census operations was announced in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the period for field data collection to October 31, 2020.
“… the accelerated timeline, combined with the low response rate and the widespread lack of internet access, threatens to result in another severe undercount of American Indians, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian communities,” the letter reads. “Failure to get a complete and accurate count of these community populations will have long term and devastating impacts – from redistricting data, to federal funding, to congressional representation. A fair and accurate census is critical to Native communities’ continued and future prosperity.”
You can read the full letter here.