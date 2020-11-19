HELENA- The Montana Department of Labor and Industry is being directed to issue an extra $200 weekly payment to unemployed Montanans impacted by COVID-19.
Governor Steve Bullock announced the launch of the Interim Pandemic Assistance program that directs the weekly payments.
Payments will use up to $25 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds.
“Providing an extra $200 per week so unemployed Montanans can better care for their families in the near term is critical,” Governor Bullock said. “If Congress cannot agree on another pandemic stimulus package as the nation heads into winter with COVID-19 infections surging, we must do what we can to help Montanans today.”
The Department of Labor and Industry is in the process of emailing claimants to explain the effective dates and payment changes.
Eligible Montanans who are unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19 disruptions and are receiving unemployment benefits under the regular UI, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs will be issued the extra $200 payment.
Claimants do not need to fill out a separate UI claim for the benefits, however, the additional funds will be paid in a separate direct deposit or check from their regular UI payments.
According to a release from the governor, payments issued under the new Interim Pandemic Assistance program will be available for four benefit weeks, beginning the UI week ending November 28 through benefit week ending December 19, 2020.
Claimants must submit their weekly payment requests and certify their claim for those benefit weeks by December 28.
In accordance with the federal CARES Act, all possible disbursements under the program will be completed by December 30, 2020, meaning retroactive payments will not be issued after that date.
The release says using current claim figures, the economic activity generated from these additional UI benefits is estimated to be at $30.4 million, due to claimants spending funds at local businesses, helping to further Montana’s economic recovery.