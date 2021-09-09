Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Cascade, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Gallatin, Granite, Jefferson, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln, Madison, Meagher, Mineral, Missoula, Park, Powell, Ravalli, Sanders, and Silver Bow counties in effect until 900 AM MDT 9/10/21. This alert will be updated again at 900 AM MDT 9/10/21. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 810 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Great Falls and Thompson Falls are Unhealthy. As of 810 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Seeley Lake, Hamilton, Flathead Valley, White Sulphur Springs, Missoula, Red Lodge, Lewistown, Butte, Dillon, Frenchtown, Bozeman, and Helena are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. As of 810 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Cut Bank, Libby, West Yellowstone, Havre, and Birney are Moderate When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov