Update: Multi-Vehicle incident near Hardin

HARDIN, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol’s investigation into Friday’s multi-vehicle incident near Hardin will continue for days to come.

There are six confirmed fatalities total from the three vehicles, all were Montanans with three being adults and three being minors. The youngest was three years old.

Eleven individuals were injures, three have critical injuries. All injured individuals were initially transferred to hospitals for evaluation. A total of twenty-nine individuals were involved in the incident.

The investigation continues to support that a sudden dust storm caused the incident. The identity of those that perished will be released by the Big Horn County Coroner.