WASHINGTON D.C. - A bill was announced Wednesday that would prevent the Secretary of Veterans Affairs from transmitting certain information to the Department of Justice for use by the national instant criminal background check system.
The Veterans Second Amendment Protection Act prohibits the VA from sending certain information on veterans or beneficiaries assisted by a fiduciary to NICS without a judicial ruling that they are a danger to themselves or others according to a release from Congresswoman Liz Cheney.
You can read the text of the legislation here.
“No one, especially those who risked their lives defending our nation, should have their constitutional rights infringed,” Congresswoman Liz Cheney said in a statement. “The legislation that Ranking Member Bost and I introduced today will ensure that the Second Amendment Rights of law-abiding veterans are not hindered by government red tape, and will prevent unelected bureaucrats from denying veterans of their ability to purchase or own a firearm. Both Rep. Bost and I will fight hard to advance this legislation and bring attention to this important issue."
“I thank my friend, GOP Conference Chairwoman Cheney, for joining me in introducing this important legislation today,” Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL) said in a statement. “Veterans fought to defend our constitutional rights, including the Second Amendment right to own a firearm. No government bureaucrat should be able to strip them of that right. This is a shameful practice that violates what our country stands for and keeps veterans from the benefits they’ve earned. That is unacceptable and Chairwoman Cheney and I won’t stand for it."