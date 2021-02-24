Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT ...The Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT has extended a Backcountry Avalanche Warning... * WHAT...The avalanche danger is HIGH. * WHERE...Bitterroot, Rattlesnake, southern Missions and southern Swan Mountains near Seeley Lake MT. * WHEN...In effect until 7 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Continued wind and precipitation, and weak layers in the snowpack are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avoid being under run-out zones, avalanches may be remotely triggered, and run to historic limits. Consult http://www.missoulaavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. &&