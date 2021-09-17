UPDATE: SEPT 17 AT 11:24 A.M.
Authorities have identified the shooting victim as Matthew David Hurley, 27, of Kalispell. The Kalispell Police Department and Flathead County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate this incident.
UPDATE: SEPT 17 AT 9:09 A.M.
A candlelight vigil is scheduled to take place in Kalispell Saturday night honoring the victims, their families and witnesses of the shooting that happened at Fuel Fitness Thursday.
According to the event's Facebook page, the event is free and open to the public.
The vigil will take place at Woodland Park located on Woodland Park Road in Kalispell, and it begins at 7 p.m.
UPDATE: SEPT. 16 AT 4:36 P.M.
The KPD released information on the shooting that took place at Fuel Fitness that left one dead and two others hospitalized.
Officers say the incident began when Fuel Fitness employees asked a man to leave the parking lot. This was followed by an argument in which the man opened fire on one of the employees and killed him.
Reportedly, a bystander grabbed a gun from his vehicle, engaged the man and was able to disable him. During the exchange, the bystander received a gunshot wound.
Both the suspect and bystander were transported to Logan Health by the Kalispell Fire Department for medical treatment.
According to a release, the bystander is in stable condition while the suspect is in critical condition. He remains under law enforcement supervision.
The employee who was killed was identified as a 28-year-old Kalispell resident. Further identification of those involved will not be released at this time.
There is no known threat to the public.
If you have any useful information on the incident, you are advised to contact Detective Sergeant Ryan Bartholomew at 406-758-7793 or Investigations Captain Jim Wardensky at 406-758-7794.
UPDATE:
Two schools in the Kalispell Public Schools system went on a "soft lockdown" due to the shooting at the Fuel Fitness in Kalispell Thursday.
The Kalispell Chief of Police Doug Overman confirmed to Montana Right Now two KPS schools voluntarily went on lockdown by the schools' decision; local law enforcement did not tell them to go on lockdown. Overman could not tell us which schools went on lockdown.
KPS posted on Facebook the lockdown was a precautionary measure and all staff and students are accounted for.
No one was allowed into the building and no students were let outside of the building during the lockdown.
KPS said the schools went back to normal operations once local law enforcement confirmed the situation ended.
No one associated with KPS was involved in the shooting.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
KALISPELL, Mont. - Two men are in the hospital and one has died following a shooting in Kalispell.
Police say Thursday morning they received a call about two men shooting at each other in a parking lot near Highway 93 and Highway 2 in Kalispell.
When officers arrived they found three people with gunshot wounds and one man dead.
The two surviving men were taken to Logan health. An investigation is underway to find out what happened.
Investigators say there is no threat to the public at this time.