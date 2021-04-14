HELENA, Mont. - Visitation is scheduled to resume at the Montana Department of Corrections’ secure facilities.
According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Montana Women’s Prison (MWP) will open its doors to visitors beginning Saturday, April 24; Montana State Prison (MSP) will start accepting visitors April 29; and Pine Hills Correctional Facility (PHCF) will resume visitation for youth offenders on April 29 and adult offenders on Thursday, May 6.
You can find more information regarding visitation at Montana Department of Corrections’ secure facilities online here.