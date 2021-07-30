The north entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Montana.

The north entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Montana.

 Noah Schmick Wake Up Montana

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park (YNP) announced that visitors to the park are required to wear a mask indoors and on all public and commercial transportation.

YNP made the announcement Friday, saying that all five counties within Yellowstone have substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rates.

Masks are required indoors as well as on all public and commercial transportation regardless of vaccination status.

Tags

News For You