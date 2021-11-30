Want to live like the Dutton Family? You can stay at the ranch where the show is filmed.

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS REQUESTED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR RUBEN RANGE. RUBEN IS A 38 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, 6 FEET 2 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 215 POUNDS, WITH BLUE EYES, BROWN HAIR AND GLASSES. RUBEN IS DRIVING A GREY 2007 JEEP CHEROKEE WITH MONTANA LICENSE PLATE 4-7 5 5 2 9 B. RUBEN IS SUFFERING FROM SCHIZOPHRENIA, IS A DIABETIC, AND REQUIRES MEDICATION. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-552-6300. THANK YOU.