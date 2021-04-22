The House passed a bill that would give Washington, D.C. statehood.
According to ABC News, the bill was passed on a vote of 216 to 208 and is now going to the Senate.
If the bill is passed, the city would be renamed from District of Columbia to “Washington, Douglass Commonwealth.”
According to H.R. 51, no more than 30 days after receiving certification the Mayor will issue a proclamation for the first electrons for two Senators and one Representative in Congress from the state.
Sen. Steve Daines released the following statement from his office:
“At the same time the Democrats are trying to pack the Supreme Court and add four more liberal justices, they're trying to pack the United States Senate with two more liberal senators. DC Statehood is a partisan power grab by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and it's about one thing and one thing only -- adding more Democrats to Congress to lock in a radical agenda. It will dilute the voice of Montanans and would be a disaster for our way of life. We cannot let this happen.”
You can read the full text of the bill on the Congress website here.