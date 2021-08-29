WEST GLACIER, Mont. - After participants from around the world joined in on the 2020 Science and History Day, Parks Canada and the National Parks Services are once again offering a virtual Science and History Week.
Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park is hosting the second virtual Science and History Week live webinar series from Sept. 13 to Sept 16 at noon MDT.
The series will highlight current natural and cultural research topics related to Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park and World Heritage Site according to a release.
Each presentation will give viewers the opportunity to connect with park scientists and get a unique look at our partnerships, insights, and latest findings.
"We are excited to once again offer the opportunity to bring Science and History Week presentations directly to interested visitors anywhere in the world through use of webinar technology,” says Pete Webster, acting Superintendent, Glacier National Park.
Participants can register for presentations by filling out the online registration forms on the Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center website here.
The following are snapshots of featured presenters and topics:
Monday, September 13th
More Humans and Bigger Fires - How are Waterton's Plant Communities Responding?
Dr. Jenny McCune, Assistant Professor of Biological Sciences, University of Lethbridge
Tuesday, September 14th
Waterton-Glacier International Dark Sky Park
Iree Wheeler, PhD Candidate, Utah State University
Mark Biel, Wildlife Biologist, Glacier National Park
Ashley Wruth, Visitor Experience Product Development Officer, Waterton Lakes National Park
Wednesday, September 15th
Canada Lynx in Glacier National Park
Alissa Anderson, MS Candidate, Washington State University
Thursday, September 16th
Supporting Indigenous-led Conservation and Restoration, and Indigenous Engagement from Paahtómahksikimi/Waterton Lakes National Park
Kimberly Pearson, Nature Legacy Ecosystem Scientist, Waterton Lakes National Park,
Carleigh Grier-Stewart, Knowledge Weaver, Waterton Lakes National Park
Joseph Many Fingers, Indigenous Liaison Officer, Waterton Lakes National Park, and
Elliot Fox, Assistant Project Manager, Blackfoot Confederacy Trout Recovery Project