A winter storm warning through the weekend for central Montana, including the Great Falls, Lewistown, Helena and Bozeman areas. Snowfall of 6 to 12 inches in these areas.
A warning for northwest Montana around Kalispell where up to 7 inches are possible.
Winter storm watch this weekend into early Monday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys east to the Butte and Deer Lodge areas. Snowfall of 6 to 12 inches.
Winter weather advisory for the Kootenai Cabinet area west of Kalispell and also the hi line area of north central Montana. Snowfall in these areas of 2 to 4 inches.
Arctic air is over northeast Montana with temperatures in the single digits and 10s. West of the front temperatures were nearing 40 around Missoula. Round one of snow will be exiting eastern and central Montana this evening.
Scattered snow overnight, with a break for many of us.
Round two of this storm will bring widespread snow to western and central Montana this weekend, possibly extending into Monday along and south of I-90. The three-day snow totals will be measured in feet in the mountains.
As the arctic front pushes west, winds will increase across central Montana and then the Flathead Valley around Kalispell. Whiteout conditions will be possible along Highways #2 and #200.
Finally, the arctic air arrives in Missoula by Sunday with strong Hellgate winds. As high pressure builds into Montana next week, extremely cold temperatures will be likely. Tumbling temperatures through the period. Lows in the single digits and 10s Saturday across central and eastern Montana with 20s west of the divide.
Lows drop to well below zero this weekend across central and eastern Montana. Lows in the 10s west of the divide, falling to the 10s. Lows will further drop to the single digits above and below zero.
By mid-week next week lows will plunge into the 20s below zero across central and eastern Montana.
Highs in the single digits and 10s Saturday across central and eastern Montana to the 20s from Kalispell to Bozeman and remaining in the 30s in Missoula and Butte in advance of the arctic front.
Highs will drop to the 10s and 20s west of the divide next week with some highs remaining below zero in places like Lewistown and Great Falls. Only some recovery in temperatures will occur late next week.