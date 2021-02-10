We remain in a Weather Authority Alert as the extreme cold temperatures, dangerous wind chills, and snow continue to impact the state.
Wind chills warnings and advisories cover most of Montana, with the exception of Beaverhead County.
Wind chills down to 30 below zero across west central, 40 below zero across northwest Montana and 55 below zero from Glacier Park south and east through central and eastern Montana.
Temperatures remained in the 10s below zero today across north central Montana around Great Falls up to the lower 20s above zero around Missoula.
The brutal cold will continue across central and eastern Montana through Saturday.
The arctic air will finally arrive in the Missoula and Butte areas tonight and tomorrow.
A surge of moisture will move into southwest Montana.
Snow developing along and south of I-90 from Missoula to Billings.
Snowfall of 3 to 6 inches in Salmon, Idaho, 1 to 4 in inches in Bozeman, 2 to 3 inches in Dillon and 1 to 2 inches in Missoula and Butte.
Lingering snow showers early Friday. Continued frigid conditions.
Lows in the 20s and lower 30s below zero across north central and northeast Montana with highs remaining below zero.
Finally, slow warming will occur by early next week. Lows may stay above zero. Highs will warm into the 20s and 30s above zero.
For western Montana west of the divide, lows in the single digits above and below zero tonight, with all areas sub-zero the rest of the work week. Lows moderate to the single digits and 10s above zero by early next week. Highs in the single digits above and below zero, rising to the 20s and 30s by early next week.