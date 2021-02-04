Our Weather Authority team has declared a WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT as bitter cold temperatures, snow, and wind will impact Montana through the weekend.
The following warnings, advisories, and watches are in place:
A WINTER STORM WARNING through the weekend for central Montana, including Great Falls to Bozeman east to Lewistown.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through early Friday for western Montana, including Missoula.
A WINTER STORM WATCH west of the divide this weekend.
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY and a WIND CHILL WATCH for northeast Montana, including the Glasgow through early Friday with the watch later Friday night and this weekend. Wind chills dropping to 30 to 40 below zero.
A major winter storm is expected to come in two waves through the weekend. The first will bring widespread, sometimes heavy, snow western and central Montana through early Friday. A break later Friday and then more widespread and heavy snow this weekend.
Advisories, watches and warnings cover all of the state except the northeast (for snow) and Madison and Beaverhead Counties in the southwest.
Accumulations of 6 to as much as 26 inches at the passes, with the least at Monida Pass and the most at Kings Hill Pass.
Accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the plains and lower elevations of central Montana, including Great Falls, Lewistown and Bozeman.
Snowfall of 2 to 6 inches in the valleys west of the divide, including the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys.
More snow early next week. Brutal cold will continue through next week across northeast Montana, including Glasgow, Glendive and Lewistown. Highs in the 10s and 20s Friday, falling below zero by Monday then back to the 20s later next week.
Lows dropping to 10 to 20 below zero by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Highs Friday in the 20s and 30s in Great Falls and Helena, dropping to the single digits above and below zero Monday. Lows dropping to the 10s below zero. Temperatures will moderate a bit late week.
For Missoula and Great Falls, highs in the 30s Friday and Saturday, dropping to the 10s and 20s next week. Lows in the 20s, dropping to the single digits above and below zero next week.
For Butte and Bozeman, highs in the 30s Friday, dropping to the 10s to lower 20s next week. Lows in the 20s, dropping to the 10s this weekend and then well below zero next week. Continued colder and wetter than normal through February 18th.