Brutal cold across central and eastern Montana. Temperatures are well below zero, in the 10s below in Great Falls and Lewistown areas and in the 10s above zero in Butte, Missoula and Kalispell. Lows will drop to near record or record lows in the 20s to lower 30s below zero across north central Montana.
Elsewhere, across southwest and far western Montana lows dropping to the single digits above and below zero.
A wind chill warning from Great Falls and Lewistown to Glendive and Glasgow. Wind chills down to 55 below zero.
Wind chill advisory from Livingston and Billings to the North Dakota border. Wind chills down to 40 below zero. Light snow is falling across the state, with the heaviest in the Missoula area. Arctic high pressure is located across northeast Montana. It is bringing frigid weather to most of the state, especially in the central and east.
A stream of moisture will bring areas of light snow and flurries, with some accumulations, heaviest in the west around Missoula and Hamilton. A stronger storm system will impact western Montana Thursday into Friday. Up to 4 inches of snow in Missoula and 6 inches in the Bitterroot Valley. A stronger push or arctic air will move into the state. That means areas that have not been below zero will finally see sub-zero temperatures.
Lows in the 20s to lower 30s below zero through late week from Great Falls and Lewistown to Glasgow. Lows in the single digits and 10s below zero elsewhere, except staying above zero in the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys through Thursday.
That changes with sub-zero lows statewide by the weekend. Highs staying below zero through the end of the week east of the divide. Highs dropping from the 10s and lower 20s in Missoula to the single digits above zero.
Finally, some recovery of temperatures by early next week. Lows in the single digits above and below zero to the 10s by Monday with highs warming from the 10s to the 20s to lower 30s.