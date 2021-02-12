The Weather Authority Alert continues through the weekend. Most of Montana is stuck with brutal cold temperatures and wind chills.
Wind chill advisories and warnings continue until mid-day Saturday for western Montana and until mid-day Sunday for central and eastern Montana. Wind chills ranging from 30 to 55 below zero. Actual temperatures are well below zero east of the divide to the single digits above zero west of the divide. Lows will once again be below zero statewide with records again likely. Arctic high pressure has all of Montana in the deep freeze.
Another weak storm system will skirt the southern part of the state through Saturday. There will be some snow south of I-90, generally from Hamilton to Dillon south into Idaho. A trace up to two inches will be possible. Another surge of arctic air will bring more brutally cold temperatures to all of Montana through the weekend.
Next week another storm system will bring a chance of snow, mainly to west and southwest Montana, including Missoula, Kalispell, Butte and Bozeman. It should remain dry across central and eastern areas.
Frigid through the weekend. Highs below zero Saturday east of the divide, then moderating to the single digits Sunday, the 10s and 20s Monday and then the 30s the rest of the week. This includes Helena, Butte, Bozeman, Great Falls, Lewistown and Glasgow. Lows in the 10s,20s and 30s below zero, warming to the 10s above zero next week.
For areas west of the divide, including Missoula and Kalispell, highs in the 10s this weekend, warming to the 20s Tuesday and the 30s by the end of the week. Lows below zero, warming to the single digits Monday, and then the 10s and 20s the rest of the week.