BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana’s Weather Authority has called for a Weather Authority Alert as significant snowfall is expected to impact the southern part of the state.
A winter storm warning is in place through Tuesday afternoon for Gallatin, Beaverhead, and Madison Counties in southwest Montana.
Snowfall reports as of noon Monday include 7" at Churchill, in Gallatin County, at Gallatin Gateway and anywhere from 3"-7" in Bozeman. 7.5" in Dillon and 3" at Montana City.
Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations between 6 and 18 inches in the mountains.
Lower elevations in northern Madison and Gallatin Counties can expect 3 to 6 inches.
Lower elevations of western Beaverhead County can expect 1 to 3 inches.
Travel will be difficult, with patchy blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility. Mountain passes will be slick and travel should be delayed if possible.
A winter storm watch is in place Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon for Northern Carbon, Northeastern Yellowstone, Southeastern Carbon, Northern Stillwater and Southwestern Yellowstone.
Heavy, wet snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible.
Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages.
Travel could be very difficult, especially at night.