BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana’s Weather Authority has called for a Weather Authority Alert as significant snowfall is expected to impact the southern part of the state to start the week.
A winter storm warning is in place from late Sunday/early Monday into early Tuesday for Gallatin, Beaverhead, and Madison Counties in southwest Montana.
Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations between 8 and 18 inches in the mountains. Some higher peaks could receive accumulations in excess of 2 feet.
Lower elevations in northern Madison and Gallatin Counties can expect 4 to 8 inches.
Lower elevations of western Beaverhead County can expect 1 to 4 inches.
Travel could be very difficult, with patchy blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
Hunters and other outdoor recreationists in southwest Montana should stay out of the mountains until after Tuesday.
A winter storm watch is in place Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon for Northern Carbon, Northeastern Yellowstone, Southeastern Carbon, Northern Stillwater and Southwestern Yellowstone.
Heavy, wet snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible.
Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages.
Travel could be very difficult, especially at night.