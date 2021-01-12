Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Occasional isolated gusts in excess of 60 mph are possible between 7 AM and 12 PM along and behind the cold front. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&