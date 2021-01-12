A Weather Authority Alert is in place for high winds impacting most of the state.
HIGH WIND WARNING statewide, starting this afternoon at the Rocky Mountain Front, at 11 pm in the Great Falls area and in all other areas Wednesday, including Missoula and Glasgow.
A strong cold front and strong Pacific surge will bring strong winds. Gusts up to 50, 60 and even 70 mph, with the strongest gusts east of the divide. Blowing dust will be possible along I-15. Power pole and tree damage will also be possible.
A very strong Pacific storm will not only bring strong winds, but abundant moisture to mainly western Montana along and west of the divide.
Rainfall and melted snow may bring one to three inches of liquid to the mountains west of the divide. Snow levels will rise to 6000 feet, before falling behind the front late Wednesday. The valleys west of the divide will also receive abundant rainfall. There will be a chance for some showers east of the divide, although down slope winds will limit precipitation there.
High pressure will build into the region Thursday, bringing cooler and drier air. Although temperatures will remain above normal. Lows in the 30s and 40s Wednesday, falling to the 10s and 20s Thursday through the weekend. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s Wednesday, dropping to the 30s to around 40 Thursday.
Highs will be back to the 30s and 40s through next Tuesday. Models continue to show a possible shift to much colder weather the last 10 days of January.
