A HIGH WIND WARNING tonight for portions of central Montana, including the Great Falls area. Winds in excess of 50 mph. Advisories continue for the Flathead and Mission Valleys with gusts up to 40 mph.
A BLIZZARD WARNING for the Rocky Mountain Front with a WINTER STORM WARNING for the west side of Glacier Park. Heavy snow will combine with strong winds creating white out conditions.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys where an inch or two of snow are possible and advisory for northeast Montana around Glasgow for the combination of fog, snow and freezing drizzle. Wind gusts today include 93 mph near East Glacier, 73 mph at Zortman and 63 mph in Great Falls.
A cold front will move across the state tonight, creating gusty winds. Valley and plains rain showers will turn to snow with heavy mountain snow. One to two feet of snow in the mountains with much less in lower elevations.
Cooler behind the front Tuesday and Wednesday. After mild 30s and 40s, and even a few lower 50s on Monday, colder Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the upper 20s in Butte to the 30s elsewhere.
Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s Wednesday, warming a bit late week but then colder again by the weekend. Highs in the 20s to lower 30s this weekend.
A chance of snow Thursday and Friday, mainly across western and parts of central Montana.
Highs will warm to the 30s to around 40 by Monday of next week.