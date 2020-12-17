Our Weather Authority Team has issued a WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT for a wind event starting late Friday evening.
There is a HIGH WIND WARNING for the Rocky Mountain Front, which means the winds are imminent.
A watch has been issued for a large portion of central Montana, including Great Falls, Helena, Lewistown and Livingston. A watch means strong winds are possible. Winds may gust 50 to 70 mph.
Winds could be significant as we head into the weekend before Christmas.
Highs winds late Friday through early Saturday with even stronger winds expected Saturday night and Sunday.
HIGH WIND WARNING during this time along the Rocky Mountain Front, from Browning to Choteau. Winds may gust to 70 mph.
HIGH WIND WATCH for central and north central Montana, including Great Falls, Helena, Lewistown and Livingston. Winds may gust up to 60 and even 70 mph.