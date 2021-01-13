We are in a Weather Authority Alert as high winds will continue to impact Montana through Wednesday evening.
Historic January winds were recorded across Montana. Records include gusts to 76 mph at Great Falls, 74 mph at Helena and 72 mph at Havre. Other notable gusts include 125 mph atop Mount Sentinel in Missoula, 101 northeast of Bigfork and 88 mph southeast of Gallatin Gateway in southwest Montana.
HIGH WIND WARNING until 9 pm for western and central Montana and continuing through tomorrow across eastern Montana. The strongest winds are now occurring across central and eastern Montana. A very strong cold front and wave of wind have been roaring across Montana.
Most of the rain and snow ending as high pressure builds into the region tomorrow. That will make way for a fairly nice end to the week and weekend.
Due to heavy snow and variable temperatures, a very volatile snowpack exits in the mountains west of the divide. This is through 7 pm Thursday. Slightly cooler but still above normal temperatures Thursday, with highs in the 30s to around 40.
Highs will be in the 30s to around 40 continuing through early next week in Missoula, Helena, Kalispell, Butte and Bozeman. Highs will warm to the 40s in Great Falls. Lows in the upper 10s and 20s.
Follow Meteorologist Mark Heyka on Facebook for daily weather updates. And tune in to ABC Montana at 5, 6, and 10 PM and FOX Montana at 9 PM.