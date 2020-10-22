Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO NOON MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 9 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING TO 35 MPH WIDESPREAD AND UP TO 50 MPH IN FAVORED CANYONS. FROM 3 AM TO NOON BLIZZARD-LIKE CONDITIONS MAY OCCUR IN DOWNTOWN MISSOULA, RATTLESNAKE CANYON, AND HELLGATE CANYON. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO NOON MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&