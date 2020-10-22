We are in a Weather Authority Alert as snow and extreme cold set in across Montana mid-week through the weekend.
A major storm with several inches of snow is expected to impact most of the state starting Friday into Saturday. Prepare for blizzard conditions, strong winds, dangerous driving conditions, and extremely cold temperatures.
Western Montana: A strong winter storm will impact the area Friday afternoon through mid-day Saturday. Snow and winds be will major factors. Blowing snow will cause reduced visibility, especially over mountain passes. Dangerous driving conditions are likely. The storm will be followed by extremely cold temperatures Saturday through Monday.
Central Montana: Accumulating snow is expected Friday afternoon through Saturday night. Drivers should prepare for snow covered roads, and reduced visibility from blowing snow. Changing/cancelling travel plans for Friday and Saturday is advised. Unseasonably cold weather is expected to impact the central part of the state through the weekend. Frostbite will be a concern for those outdoors.
Eastern Montana: Significant snow is expected throughout the region Friday evening into Saturday morning. Expect snow totals of 6 inches or more. Record breaking cold will be a factor Wednesday through Monday. High temperatures will be in the 20s and teens with low temperatures in the single digits or below.