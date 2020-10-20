We are in a Weather Authority Alert as snow and extreme cold set in across Montana mid-week through the weekend.
Accumulating snow is expected Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday. Extremely cold temperatures are expected to impact the state through the weekend. Temperatures could be record cold.
Western Montana: A strong arctic airmass will impact the Northern Rockies mid week. Expect colder than normal temperatures. Valley locations in Western Montana will get snow accumulation, as well as mountain passes. Single digit temperatures are expected.
Central Montana: Snow and gusty winds are expected to impact Central Montana Wednesday afternoon/evening. Drivers should expect icy roads and reduced visibility. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, with single digits expected by Thursday morning. Unseasonably cold weather is expected to impact the central part of the state through the weekend. Frostbite will be a concern for those outdoors.
Eastern Montana: Expect rain to change to snow Wednesday evening with snow in southeast Montana and parts of Wyoming through Thursday morning. The heaviest snow is expected in the mountains and foothills. Single digit temperatures are possible by Thursday. Roads will likely be icy Wednesday night into Thursday.