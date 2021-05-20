A WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT continues for spring snow.
A winter storm warning through Friday for the Rocky Mountain Front and from Browning south to the Choteau area. Additional snowfall of 4 to 12 inches, with the heaviest around Rogers Pass.
Winter weather advisory until 9 AM Friday for central Montana west to the Bitterroot Mountains. This includes Great Falls, Helena, Cut Bank and Butte. Snowfall of 1 to 4 inches.
A wind advisory for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana with winds up to 40 mph. This advisory continues until 6 AM Friday.
Snow will continue in the Helena and Great Falls areas, with showers and thunderstorms around Glasgow down to Glendive, where they could be strong. A few showers continuing in Missoula.
A large cold core low pressure center is anchored over the western United States. It will rotate moisture and energy into the state through Monday. That means periodic rain and snow with a lull in precipitation from time to time. Heavy snow along the divide and snow again possible in the plains of central Montana. Temperatures will be coldest along and just east of the divide.
We will finally see temperatures back to normal by the middle of next week.
Snowfall has been heavy across Pondera and Teton Counties with up to 15 inches. Several inches fell in the Helena and Butte areas. Beneficial rainfall has also fallen, including a two-day total of .95" in Great Falls and .76" in Missoula. More than an inch of rain fell near Scobey in northeast Montana.
Lows in the 30s, warming to the 40s next week. A few areas will see 20s tomorrow morning. Highs in the 30s Friday across central Montana, in the 40s and 50s elsewhere. Highs will warm to thee 50s and 60s early next week with 60s to around 70 by Wednesday. Very unsettled with a daily chance of precipitation.
