Weather Authority Alert until 9 AM Friday for spring snow.
A winter storm warning through Friday for the Rocky Mountain Front and from Browning south to the Choteau area. Snowfall of 6 to 14 inches, including the passes along the divide.
Winter weather advisory until 9 AM Thursday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys for 1 to 2 inches of snow.
An advisory for the Butte area until 6 AM Friday for 1 to 3 inches.
An advisory for the Great Falls and Helena areas until 9 AM Friday for 1 to 3 inches of snow.
A wind advisory from midnight tonight to 6 AM Friday for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana. Winds up to 35 mph.
A good chance for rain through the evening in Great Falls, Missoula and Helena with temperatures falling through the 40s. A large upper-level cold core low pressure system will impact Montana periodically through early Saturday.
Rain or rain and snow for the plains of central Montana and the valleys west of the divide. Heavy mountain accumulations, especially along the divide and the eastern foothills. A few inches in the plains and western valleys.
Showers are possible in eastern Montana, with strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday from Glendive south to Miles City.
Cold Thursday and Friday in central Montana with cool conditions in the far west and east. Lows in the 30s through the weekend. A few upper 20s in Butte and Lewistown.
Lows moderate back to the 40s next week.
Highs in the 30s Thursday and Friday in central Montana, including Helena and Great Falls, with 40s and lower 50s in the western valleys and 50s in the east. Highs will warm back to the 60s upper 50s and 60s early next week.
Still a few showers Monday and again Wednesday of next week.