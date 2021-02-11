A WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT is still in place as brutal cold and snow continue.
The polar jet stream continues to transport extremely cold air into the northern Rockies and plains.
Most of Montana is under either wind chill warnings or advisories through mid-day Friday. Wind chills of 35 to 55 below zero.
Record low temperatures are expected, with the entire region falling below zero, with 20s and 30s below across central and eastern Montana.
Arctic high pressure will continue to bring extreme cold to Montana.
A storm system will move across southern Montana later tonight and Friday. Snow will move north to the I-90 corridor, from Missoula to Billings. A winter weather advisory until 5 pm Friday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Snowfall of a trace to an inch in Missoula with 1 to 5 inches in the Bitterroot Valley, the higher amounts farther south into the valley.
The extremely cold weather will continue into the weekend. While it remains frigid through the weekend, there is a sign of warming next week. Highs will remain below zero day and night from Great Falls, Helena, Butte and Bozeman east to the North Dakota border through Saturday.
Highs will then warm into the 20s and 30s by the middle of next week. Lows in the 20s and 30s below zero, warming to the single digits and 10s above zero next week.
For areas west of the divide, including Missoula and Kalispell, highs will be in the single digits Friday, the 10s over the weekend, warming to the 30s by the middle of next week. Lows below zero through the weekend, warming to the 10s and 20s next week.