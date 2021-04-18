As parts of the state are in a winter weather advisory and others are in a winter storm warning, we are in a Weather Authority Alert.
Snow is expected across the state with areas in a winter weather advisory seeing total snow accumulations of one to three inches in the valleys, and four to ten inches in the mountains according to the National Weather Service.
Winds gusts may reach up to 10 miles per hour.
The areas in a winter weather advisory include:
Jefferson County, Broadwater County, Meagher County and Gallatin County including the cities of Boulder, Deep Creek Pass, Bozeman Pass, Montana City, Targhee Pass, Whitehall, Winston, Bozeman Apt, West Yellowstone, Martinsdale, Elk Park Pass, Townsend, Boulder Hill, White Sulphur Springs, Toston, Battle Ridge Pass, Homestake Pass, and City of Bozeman.
Anyone traveling should plan on slippery road conditions and patchy blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility.
In addition, the NWS wet snow may freeze on power lines and cause isolated power outages.
Areas in a winter storm warning include:
Northern Stillwater County, Red Lodge Foothills, Beartooth Foothills, Northern Sweet Grass, Melville Foothills and Southern Wheatland including the locations of Harlowton, Columbus, Absarokee, Big Timber and Red Lodge
Heavy snow is expected with additional snow accumulations of five to ten inches with locally higher amounts possible.
Winds may gust up to 35 miles per hour.
NWS reports travel could be difficult and that hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Anyone traveling should expect roads and bridges that will likely become slick and hazardous.