HELENA, Mont. - An act that aimed to revise election procedures on Native American reservations failed to pass the third reading in the house.
HB 613, Native American Rights Act, failed by a vote of 48 to 51 a release from Western Native Voice says.
You can read the full bill here.
Keaton Sunchild, Western Native Voice Political Director gave the following statement regarding the bill failing to pass:
“The Governor’s office and House Republicans had a chance to work alongside us in a bipartisan fashion to create fair and equal access to the ballot, but failed to do so.”
“House Bill 613 received strong bipartisan support in committee and was great voting rights legislation that would have demonstrated a strong commitment to the value of one person, one vote. Although we are very disappointed that House 613 did not pass, Western Native Voice will continue the necessary work of protecting voting rights and making voting a tradition in tribal nations. We urge Native voters in Montana to remember this setback with House Bill 613 when it comes time to cast their ballot in the next election.”