Following the fun of decorating for Christmas and picking out the right tree comes the not-so-fun of taking it all down and finding a place to recycle your live tree.

To help with the post-holiday cleanup, we've put together a list of some of the places in Montana that are letting you recycle your live Christmas trees.

If you got a live Christmas tree and plan on recycling it, you are asked to remove all lights, decorations, tree stands and any other accessories. Flocked trees cannot be recycled at many locations.

Billings-

The Yellowstone County Christmas Tree Recycling Program will start Saturday, December 26 and will continue through Thursday, January 21, 2021.

There are nine places participating in the program where you can drop off your unbagged and undecorated trees for recycling:

Billings:

ZooMontana, 2100 South Shiloh Road

Schnitzer Steel, 1100 6th Avenue North

Hanser’s Automotive, 430 South Billings Boulevard

Rocky Mountain Compost, 3060 Farley Lane

Billings Landfill, 5240 Jellison Road

Laurel: Thompson Park parking lot, East 6th Street and First Avenue

Lockwood: Lockwood School parking lot, 1932 US Highway 87E

Shepherd: Shepherd High School parking lot, 7842 Shepherd Road

Huntley: United Methodist Church parking lot, 149 Peritse Avenue

Bozeman-

The Forestry Division is recycling post-holiday Christmas trees in Bozeman as a courtesy service.

Tree drop-offs are currently open in the following locations:

Gallatin County Regional Park - Entrance on Oak St.

Christie Fields (on Mason Street) - Entrance on E Mason St.

Softball Complex (lower parking lot on Haggerty Lane) - Entrance on Haggerty Lane

The City of Bozeman’s website notes that the Westlake MBX Park is no longer a drop-off site

Butte-

Live Christmas tree collection will start December 26 in Butte.

Residents can drop off their Christmas tree at the following locations and Park and Recreation will take care of the rest:

Platinum and Excelsior

North Parking Lot of the Civic Center

Sampson and Utah (North entrance of Stodden Park)

High Altitude Skating Center (34 Olympic Way)

Great Falls-

There are two places the City of Great Falls is offering Christmas tree recycling where your live tree will be composted or used to improve fish habitat.

Great Falls residents can recycle their live Christmas trees from December 28, 2020, to January 8, 2021, at the following locations:

Meadowlark Park – Fox Farm and Park Garden Road

Malmstrom AFB – Balfour Beatty Community Center - 600 Aspen

Containers will be provided at the locations, and before recycling your tree, you are asked to remove all lights, decorations, tree stands and any other accessories. Flocked trees cannot be recycled and commercial trees are not being accepted.

Helena-

In Helena, you have two options to recycle your tree and both will use it for perch habitat. One option is letting the city pick up your tree, or you could let Helena Boy Scout Troop 214 collect them.

The City of Helena will start picking up trees starting Monday, January 11 through the end of February. Staff requests the tree is not put in your container.

Helena Boy Scout Troop 214 will collect Christmas Trees on January 2 and January 9, 2021, for a suggested donation of $10.00. You can register for the Scout’s tree pickup here. For more information, you can email troop214helena@gmail.com or call 406-461-3728.

Missoula-

Garden City Compost in Missoula has three places you can drop off your live Christmas tree, or you can have City Street Maintenance bring it to them for no charge if you don’t want to bring it to them yourself.

The following are the locations where you can drop off your live tree:

McCormick Park

Playfair Park

Ft. Missoula Regional Park

Garden City Compost Facility

Trees are being collected in Missoula from December 26 through January 15.