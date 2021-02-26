Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 to 3 inches this evening and overnight. Isolated higher amounts are possible under the heavier showers and bands. Visibility will be greatly reduced under these showers along Highway 93 throughout the night. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Wet roads are expected to freeze soon after sunset tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&