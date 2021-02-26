WHITEFISH, Mont. - Whitefish Mountain Resort Ski Patrol helped an individual who was found in a tree well Friday afternoon.
Ski Patrol was dispatched to the individual’s last known area outside of the ski area boundary around 12:05 pm.
The individual was found in a tree well around 1:35 pm and CPR was performed on scene as the patient was transported to North Valley Hospital’s Vase Lodge Clinic.
Two Bear Air and ALERT helicopters were dispatched but it was determined that ground transportation via toboggan was the most efficient mode of transport.
After arriving at the clinic, Big Mountain ambulance transported the individual to the hospital. The status of the individual is unknown.
In a release, Whitefish Mountain Resort reminded skiers and riders of the dangers of tree wells, saying if you choose to ski in the trees, always ski with a buddy and with a whistle.